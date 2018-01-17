Doing what he was born to do

Greg Adamson was typical of most kids growing up in Chamberlain during the pop art, rock-star, hippie era of the late 60’s and early 70’s. He lived at the pool in the summer and went to Legion baseball games at night, and listened to as much rock-n-roll as he could on 8-track tapes.

He also went to school in Chamberlain, and was one of us students who was lucky enough to be in Jan Stevenson’s art class.

Mrs. Stevenson’s room was in the basement of the ‘Old Building’ in a private corner room that always seemed to have nice light and a relaxing ambiance. Kids’ artistic nature’s would flourish when they worked on the fun, interesting projects she would come up with and give out as an assignment.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/