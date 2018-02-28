Donovan, Hutmacher champs as Cubs finish 10th in Class A wrestling tourney

When the dust had settled from the South Dakota Class A State Wrestling championship in Sioux Falls, the Chamberlain Cubs had two wrestlers on top of the podium. Junior Max Donovan (113 lbs.) captured his first state title with a 3-1 sudden victory over William George of Douglas/RC Christian and sophomore Nash Hutmacher repeated as 285 lb. champion with a 3-1 win over Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester/Hudson.

Hutmacher and Pierre’s Willam Turman (132) tied for Class A Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament, Also reaching the podium for the Cubs were:

106 – Gabe Skustad – 7th

120 – Collin Powell – 3rd

After winning his title, Donovan told reporters it was all about sticking to the game plan.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/