Chamberlain’s Steckelberg family has been drawing parallel lines for ages.

Fifty years ago, 1968, Ron Steckelberg, eldest son of Gene and Delora Steckelberg, graduated from Black Hills State College with a Bachelor Science in Mathematics. Last week, Alli Steckelberg, Ron’s niece and daughter of Bruce and Judy Steckelberg of Chamberlain, graduated from Black Hill State University, magna cum laude with the same degree.

After college, Ron went on to become a high school math teacher, most of those years in the Gayville-Volin school district. In 2011, Ron was inducted into the Gayville-Volin Sports Hall of Fame for his 25 years of coaching basketball, track and golf. Alli has taken a position as the middle school math teacher in Sturgis and will also be the assistant volleyball coach this fall.

