An Evening of Fine Entertainment

Members of the CHS Show Choir, River City Groove, perform their Dream Theme Show, at the annual Friends of Performing Arts (FOPA’s) annual President’s Day Lasagna Supper held at the high school Monday night. CHS band, choir and drama students are fund raising for their spring trip to Chicago. Despite a cold, snowy night the event was well attended by community members.

