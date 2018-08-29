Fall, Football and Friday Nights..... Are Back!

The Chamberlain Booster Club kicked off the start of the 2018-19 school year with a tailgate cook-out at Friday night’s football game against Canton. Mustang Seeds, which is a sponsor of the covered serving area, grilled hamburger and hot dogs for those signing up to be members of the Booster Club. Serving attendees were, l-r; Jared Evans, Holly Evans, Cash Fees

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/