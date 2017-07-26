Farmer Union Day Camp held in Kimball

South Dakota Farmers Union camping theme this year was “Cooperation…Creating Every Day Heroes.” Youth will spent the day learning about the history of cooperatives, the impact cooperatives have on our everyday life, and learning the characteristics of an everyday hero whom can be found in their local community.

Team games, activities, crafts, and hometown experts where available to discuss how campers can impact their communities through the seven stars of citizenship. Special thanks to Kayla Konechne for organizing the day, Tanya Hofhenke for snacks, and Farmers Union Insurance for supplying the T-shirts.

