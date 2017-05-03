Firemen experience actual fire conditions in Live Burn Trailer

Eighteen Chamberlain/Oacoma firemen and three members of the Reliance Fire Department recently completed the Structure Fire Frighting Certificate Class that was held in Chamberlain for the past two months. Firemen utilized the state’s live burn trailer for simulated structure fire fighting, dealing with heat, smoke and live fire Sun., April 23. According to Chamberlain Fire Chief Kurt Kelsey all 21 firefighters passed the certification class. “It was a great safety training,” said Kelsey.

