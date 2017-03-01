Foreign exchange students at CHS
Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Wendy Royston and Natalie Brandt
Throughout the hallways at Chamberlain High School students rush off to their classrooms or lockers each day. Among those many students are three foreign exchange students: Judith Riedelmayer of Austria, Seraina Staehelin of Switzerland and Lorenzo Garelli of Italy. Each student is staying with a host family from the Chamberlain area, selected by the foreign exchange program.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/