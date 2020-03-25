Former Kimball residents improvise for a new normal

Ordinarily on a Monday morning, former Kimball resident Nancy Miedema would be up early, getting ready for her job as a housekeeper for a hotel near her apartment in Brookings, SD, the town where she and husband Jan Miedema now live. But because of the stroke she suffered in 2018, which left her partially disabled, weakening her body, Nancy recently made the decision to quit her job in order to stay home and self-quarantine.

As everyone in Kimball knows, Nancy is not one to stay down or give up. After months of intense rehab and therapy after her stroke-and a lot of resolve-she battled back to become part of the workforce once again.

