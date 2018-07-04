Friday night’s event to feature Multi-Cultural entertainment

River City Friday Night - Bridging Families & Communities, will host a Multi-Cultural Night Friday, July 6 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Levee Street and a portion of Main Street. Local musician, Lance Spears, will be on Sanford stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m and again from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. At 7:30 p.m Dallas Chief Eagle will perform Hoop of Life dance, Nurturing & Healing. Both performers are sponsored in part by Dakota Indian Foundation, Native Hope and St. Joseph’s Indian School of Chamberlain.

Bleachers will be available for seating. South Dakota Arts Council is also assisting with Chief Eagle’s appearance in community, who will have an afternoon performance at 2:00 p.m at Chamberlain Community Center. O r events and activities being planned include a 3- on-3 Basketball Tournament for fifth and sixth graders and high school age kids, crafts at Native Hope, bubble station and more.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/