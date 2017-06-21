Friday night fun in River City

Local singer Meshelle Wolf preforms from the portable stage, donated by Sanford of Chamberlain, at the first River City Friday Nights event held in downtown Chamberlain June 16. This week’s event starts at 6 p.m and will be located on Beebe Street, and feature the Boozefighters Motorcycle Association. Their 2017 annual fundraising poker run will benefit Tristan Keatts.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/