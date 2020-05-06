Gov. Noem releases plan to get South Dakota “Back to Normal”

PIERRE, S.D. - Last Tuesday April 28, Governor Kristi Noem announced her plan to help South Dakotans get “Back to Normal” following the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the path so many South Dakotans were on. Some of us lost friends and lovedones,” Noem said. “This disease also stole our most precious commodity—time. In addition to the health costs, the social costs of this virus are historic in the worst way. I have let science, facts, and data drive our decision-making, and we will continue to do so.

“South Dakotans have taken personal responsibility for their health and safety seriously. They have done a tremendous job practicing good public hygiene and social distancing. Together, we’ve cut our projected peak infection rate by more than 75 percent. South Dakotans have lived up to our state’s motto: ‘Under God, the people rule.’

“The plan continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people – where it belongs. The plan relies on South Dakotan’s continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and – in turn – their communities.”

