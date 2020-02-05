Gravel road on Priebe land to be constructed before Hwy 50 regrade

At Monday night’s city commission meeting, the motion to accept the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s offer of $9,600 for 3500 sq/ft of land by the street shop located along Highway 50 was approved. The state is planning a regrade of King St./Hwy 50 that is scheduled for the summer of 2021, and land on both sides of the road will need to be acquired in order to increase the width of the road.

According to Jay Peppel, Area Engineer with SDDOT, a new configuration of three lanes is planned to be constructed at the point of Sorenson Drive south to I-90, with the center lane being a dedicated turning lane.

The portion of King Street from the railroad bridge near Paul Gust Road south to Sorenson Drive will remain a 4-lane road.

