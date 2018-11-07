Fourth grade students at Chamberlain Elementary presented the annual Happy Birthday, South Dakota program Friday, Nov. 2 at the Armory. This year the students celebrated the 129th birthday of our state. Under the direction of teachers Jennifer Kurtz, Brooklyn Ketcham, Rachel Selland, Jordan Thaler, and Craig Wiekamp, the students dressed in period costume, presented a melodrama, information about the state’s history, and sang several musical selections. Attendees were also treated to birthday cake. Earlier in the day, the students held a box social with Ted Petrak auctioneering.

