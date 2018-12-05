Holiday light show opens at American Creek

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 5:00am

The annual Winter Wonderland, a static holiday light show, opened Monday night at the American Creek Campground. Stay in your warm vehicle and drive through the park to view the many lights and new displays like this one from C&B Operations, Inc. that have been added to this year’s event which runs through Sat., January 5, 2019.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/

Facebook

Instagram block

Please don't forget to configure this block.

Chamberlain Sun

116 S. Main Street 
Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325 

(605) 234-1444 (o)
(605) 234-1445 (f)

 