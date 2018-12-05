Holiday light show opens at American Creek

The annual Winter Wonderland, a static holiday light show, opened Monday night at the American Creek Campground. Stay in your warm vehicle and drive through the park to view the many lights and new displays like this one from C&B Operations, Inc. that have been added to this year’s event which runs through Sat., January 5, 2019.

