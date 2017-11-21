Holiday promotions start in Chamberlain/Oacoma

The Chamberlain Chamber of Commerce kicks-off the holiday shopping season this weekend with retail promotions to encourage people to shop locally and keep the Chamberlain/Oacoma communities thriving.

Friday many businesses will be open before and after the parade, see pages 8 and 9 in this issue of the Chamberlain SUN for details. In addition, Shop Small Business Saturday in Chamberlain and Oacoma will also be observed.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/