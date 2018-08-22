Hometown Heros recognized for their community service

Local volunteers were recognized for countless hours of service to the community Saturday morning during American Island Days.

Gena Allen, Mollie Harmon, Joyce Hoffer, Melissa Hutmacher, Amy Goodman, Sheena Larson, Kansas & Kyal Middletent, and Brock Sundall were named Hometown Heros by the local Modern Woodmen of America Summit chapter. Each honoree was presented a certificate and $100 award grant to be donated to the charitable organization of their choice.

