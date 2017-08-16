Honorary survivor stresses early detection

Russell Bunker is this year’s Relay for Life honorary survivor of cancer, a title he accepted begrudgingly, as a way to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the necessity of early-detection. “I’ve watched such severe cases that I feel guilty for being cured just by surgery,” Bunker said.

The 53-year-old survivor plans to speak at the Relay for Life event that takes place at 6 p.m. Fri, Aug. 18 at the Chamberlain Community Center, but Bunker has “mixed-feelings” about the honorary title, as well as being called a survivor at all.

