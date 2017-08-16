Honoring Achievements on the Athletic Field

Three individuals and the 1952 CHS football team were inducted into the Athletic Booster Club’s Hall of Fame during a banquet held at Cedar Shore Resort Fri., Aug. 11. Members of the HOF Class of 2017 include; back row; l-r; Dale Waysman, Jr., Class of 1962; 1952 FB team members Bill McDonald,

Russell Sharp and Bart Blum; and Russ Bailey, Class of 1988. Seated: 1952 FB team members Andrew Hubbeling, coach Ken Kessinger, and John Blum; and accepting on behalf of his father Ray Chausee, Class of 1959, Mike Chausee. John Houska, a member of the first Hall of Fame class in 2011, was the Key Note Speaker.

