JA - Community members helping others to succeed

Jeff Tveit used long pauses as he waited for a group of second graders to come up with answers to his questions. “What is money? Why do we need it? Where does it come from? How do we get it?”

Wheels of logic and reasoning were starting to turn; for many of the kids it was the first time they actually thought about money, or business, or the future role they may play in something called the ‘economy.’

Tveit is one of 21 Chamberlain community members who volunteer for Junior Achievement, an organization started long ago in an effort to help educate the rural youth as they flocked to the booming economies of the big cities at the turn of the 20th century. Today it has become the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills necessary to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic choices.

