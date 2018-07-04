June storm brings heavy hail and rain to Chamberlain/Oacoma

A powerful storm blew into Chamberlain and Oacoma Wednesday morning with heavy rain, hail and wind that caused flooding, structural and crop damage and power outages. Portions of eastern Lyman county from Reliance east to the river, and parts of Brule received so much hail on Wednesday morning that it looked like a snowstorm rolled through the region leaving drifts of hail on streets and sidewalks. According to Chamberlain City Engineer Greg Powell, the hail, while just pea-to quarter-sized, the amount caused problems for the city.

Trees were stripped of leaves and small branches that ended up plugging storm sewer grates caused street flooding. The rain came down so hard and fast that the streets turned into rivers of water. Businesses and residences dealt with water in basements and crawl spaces. Courtland Street near Barger Park flooded quickly as hailstones gathered in the rising water and formed blocks of ice. City crews closed the street to traffic until the water receded. At 8 p.m. Wednesday night large chucks of mashed hailstones continued to litter the grass at the park.

