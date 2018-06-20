Kid’s Games and Dog Contest to be featured at second RCFN

River City Friday Night - Bridging Families & Communities, will celebrate Pet Night Friday, June 22 with a Pup Crawl- Dog Contest, along with music by VT’s Rockin Country, 3- on-3 Basketball Tournament - Hoops for Hope, Sanford’s Obstacle Course, a Kids Scavenger Hunt and more free family games and activities.

This Friday’s event will be located on Main Street from King to Lawler and include Levee Street to allow for the entertainment stage, games, the beer garden, food and vendor booths.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/