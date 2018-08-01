KIDS with Talent

Above: Last Wednesday was the final day of the youth summer reading program at Cozard Library. The brother and sister team of Baylor (left) and Jennings, children of Jim and Crystal, shared their musical abilities at the Talent Show. Other acts included hulu hoop dancing, readings, dance and much more. Right: The final session of EPIC Science Camp, at the CMS Science Lab, came to an end Thursday. Chloe Clark uses a plastic soda bottle with a sock over the open end to blow bubbles as part of the Slippery Slimy Science.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/