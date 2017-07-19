Kink in rail causes cars to jump track

No one was injured Sat., July 15 when a BNSF grain shuttle train returning to Mitchell with a load of winter wheat derailed at 3:45 p.m. near Kimball.

The train left Wheat Growers Elevator at Kennebec at approximately 11:00 a.m. and derailed about one-quarter mile east of the Gavilon grain terminal between Kimball and White Lake. Heath Hayden, a spokesman for Dakota Southern Railway, said 17 cars were damaged. A derailment crew was on site Monday morning to begin the cleanup operations.

Hayden contributed the accident to a “sun kink” defined as a section of rail that elongates and bends out of alignment due to heat expansion. The train went over it, and the cars tipped over.

