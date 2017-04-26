Kiwanis Dinner draws crowd

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Jeff Tveit and his daughter Mianna fill their plates at the annual Kiwanis Beef Dinner held at St. James Hall Sunday night. The event is a major fundraiser for the Chamberlain Kiwanis and their community service projects. Club members and other volunteers spent the weekend preparing the meal that was deemed a success by organizers.

 

