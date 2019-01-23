L7 Bar Brand receives accolades for industry impact

Each year, the Black Hills Stock Show® in Rapid City recognizes industry leaders, innovators, and stock show supporters. The show’s stockman of the year award specifically honors cattlemen and women who excel in the beef industry. While the 2019 recipients share a long, proud history, the notion of winning such a prestigious award remains hard to fathom.

“To be blunt, this was a helluva shock,” says Pukwana, SD cattleman Rod Peterson. “I never in my wildest dreams envisioned this. We’re just a family outfit. I’ve always felt like this award was for big operators, so I am absolutely honored for us to be included among the recipients.” In trademark fashion and matched humility, cattlewoman Wendy Peterson (Rod’s wife) adds,

“This kind of award was definitely not on our bucket list, but what an honor!” The Petersons, known around the nation as L7 Bar Limousin, will be recognized during the Black Hills Stock Show® Stockman’s Banquet & Ball on Saturday, January 26. Not Allergic to Work Rod Peterson of Pukwana loves to jump on the four-wheeler with his dog and check pastures. He enjoys sorting cattle and loves a good shop project. He appreciates the skill and thought involved with choosing mating combinations in his family’s purebred Limousin cattle herd, and he still equates calving season to the excitement of Christmas morning

