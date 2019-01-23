A lesson in ‘The War to End All Wars’

This June, CHS social studies teacher Carissa VanderLey will be traveling to Europe to participate in Memorializing the Fallen, a teacher professional development program that will take educators on a journey to rediscover the history of World War I. The program is sponsored by National History Day, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes the teaching and learning of history in a hands on way, the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library

