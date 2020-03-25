On-line eduction to continue until further notice

School Board President, Keith Reuer, opened Monday’s meeting by thanking the administration, staff, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and lunch crew for all that they have done to keep the school year rolling and meet the needs of Chamberlain School District students.

“You guys deserve a lot of respect,” said Reuer, “and you’re getting it from me.”

