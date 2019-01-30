Liquor licenses under review

A conflict in the ownership of a liquor license resulted in the Chamberlain City Commission canceling the agenda item until the issue can be resolved.

At the Tuesday evening meeting, a public hearing for the transfer of a liquor license owned by the Busted Nut, AJC, LLC to Foreswen, LLC was canceled on the advice of the city’s legal counsel. According to Mayor Mutziger, an opposing set of facts were presented in regard to ownership and a new hearing will need to be set after the parties have worked through the issues.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/