Local family spends Labor Day weekend helping Hurricane Harvey victims

Jim and Karri Swenson along with daughters Madison and Kerrigan left Chamberlain Thur., Aug. 31 about 10 p.m. to deliver donated relief supplies to the Houston, Texas area and assist with search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Local donations of water, food and other necessities poured into the Swenson home once word got out that the family was heading to Texas. The family was advised to get the necessary immunizations before traveling to the area. While in the Houston area the Swensons will be staying with friends Ace and Andrea Berry.

