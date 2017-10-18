Local grocery store employees on a mission to help the poor

You’ve probably seen these happy, smiling faces if you’ve been to Chamberlain Food Center lately to buy groceries. What you may not know is that this couple, married for 32 years, is very passionate and active in helping the poorest of the poor in their Filipino homeland, the Philippines. Jess and Yolly Gonzales have worked at CFC for the past 16 months.

This summer they traveled back to their homeland, taking the $1080 worth of tips Jess had saved while carrying out customers’ groceries, and donated it back to his fellow men through his mission work with Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation in the Philippines, a poverty alleviation movement whose goal is to build 5 million homes for families by the year 2024.

