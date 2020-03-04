A long time coming
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:00am
Lucy Halverson/sun

John Donovan returned to his alma mater in the fall of 2004 to take over the Chamberlain High School wrestling program that consisted of only a handful of wrestlers at that time. While it took years to re-build the program, Donovan’s goal to place a CHS team on the podium at a state tournament came true last Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Centerin Sioux Falls.

