A long time coming

John Donovan returned to his alma mater in the fall of 2004 to take over the Chamberlain High School wrestling program that consisted of only a handful of wrestlers at that time. While it took years to re-build the program, Donovan’s goal to place a CHS team on the podium at a state tournament came true last Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Centerin Sioux Falls.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/