March Blizzard shuts down Interstate, Schools and Businesses

Strong winds with 50 mph gusts caused white-out conditions with zero to near zero visibility, icy roads and drifting snow across central South Dakota Monday morning resulted in the closure of I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, and later to Sioux Falls. Interstate 29 from North Dakota to Iowa was also closed.

The March blizzard that hit this area Monday shut down more than travel across much of the area as schools, government offices and local businesses were closed due to the winter storm which was expected to continue into Tuesday.