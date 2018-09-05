Memorial to Cub Fan

A new sign and a permanent bench in memory of a Chamberlain Cub fan and long-time member of the football ‘chain gang’ have been added to the tailgate area at Don Geise Field. The Ross McDonald Tailgate Area, located to the north of the new Mustang Seed tailgate shelter, will feature new red picnic tables, and in the near future a concrete surface to make the area handicap accessible for all fans. The MS Explorers Club donated funds for the new tables and memorials for the late Ross McDonald will fund future concrete work at the site.

