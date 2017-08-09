On the Move!

While school staff continue to move into the new addition at the high school, Robinson House Moving of Mitchell picked up and moved the former weight room/wrestling practice area/CTE classroom to its new location Monday, July 31.

The building was directly behind the addition and needed to be moved to the northeast. Plumbing will be stubbed in before a concrete floor is poured. The building will be used as a maintenance /storage shop.

The old concrete foundation and floor was removed by contractors Mon., Aug. 7

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/