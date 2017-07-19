Moving Day

For the past 38 years the Chamberlain School District administrators have conducted the business of running the school from a little “White House” across the street from the elementary school at 301 E. Kellman. Superintendent Dr. Debbie Johnson,

Business Manager Holly Nagel and office staff said good-bye to the “White House” last week as they cleaned out their desks, packed up computers and moved to the newly completed administration offices located in the new facility added to the west end of the high school building. “I will miss telling people that I work at the “White House,” said Johnson. I would always tell people, “It’s not Pennsylvania Ave., but close!”

