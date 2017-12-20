MRC Board advises DSR to address issues

The Mitchell Rapid City (MRC) Regional Railroad Authority board issued a strong warning to the Dakota Southern Railroad (DSR) to resolve operational issues, including a threeyear old dispute with a landowner over damages caused by a fire, hazardous materials car violation, nonpayment of out-standing bills, and other complaints

. “We're sliding down hill with Dakota Southern,” said the MRC's attorney Ken Cotton after listening to public input from land owners, county officials, and a representative from Wheat Growers elevator during the MRC's December 14 meeting at the Anchor Grill in Chamberlain.

