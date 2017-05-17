Murdo added to Scavenger’s Journey
Wed, 05/17/2017 - 1:26pm News Staff
Garrett Ammesmaki/SUN
The sixth annual Scavenger’s Journey is June 23-25 this year. The deadline for advertising garage sales is June 1. It costs $10 to advertise in the Scavenger’s Journey booklet.
Scavenger’s Journey draws thousands of people to flea markets, rummage sales, and specialty shops in small communities along old U.S. Highway 16 and I-90. The trail runs from Plankinton to Murdo this year.
