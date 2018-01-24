Native Hope receives Act of Excellence

Terry Woster’s essay, Native Hope Mission: A Voice to Yowling Native Americans was recognized as an Act of Excellence through the South Dakota Hall of Fame. Attending the ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda Jan. 18 were, l-r; Kansas Middletent, Outreach Coordinator and Ambassador for Native Hope;

Terry Woster, 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee and Native Hope’s Nominator; Brian Perry, Development and Ambassador for Native Hope; Kim Kontz, Executive Assistant for Native Hope; Galen Meyerink, First Dakota Bank and Hall of Fame Board Member; Trisha Burke, Director of Native Hope, Laurie Platzer, SD Hall of Fame; and Kyal Middletent, Leaders’ Society Coordinator for Native Hope.

