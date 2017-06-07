Oacoma motel reopens with new name, new owner and new look

The Baymont Inn and Suites is now open at the former site of the Oasis Inn, which was partially destroyed by a blaze in the early morning of Memorial Day last year.

Originally thought to be caused by lightning, the fire that engulfed almost the entire west wing was caused by a mechanical failure in the area around the sauna, according to Fire Chief Kurt Kelsey.

Previously a Kelly Inn property, the facility was purchased by Warren Hickey of AWB Hospitality last fall.

The fire and subsequent closing of the popular Oacoma hotel caused an issue for other hotels in the Chamberlain area, according to Yvette McKee, general manager of the Baymont and area manager for multiple hotels in the Chamberlain area.

