Open for the Season

The American Creek Campground was packed with empty boat trailers and vehicles last week after the boat ramp in the campground was opened. Local and many out-of-state fishermen couldn’t wait to get out on the water as the ice was later melting this year. Thursday, strong easterly winds pushed the ice out of the Chamberlain Marina allowing fishermen another access to the river. At least four spring fishing tournaments are scheduled for the area during the month of April.

