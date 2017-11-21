Parade of Lights to feature “A Cowboy Christmas”

The Chamber of Commerce, along with area businesses will be hosting a variety of events for the holiday season beginning with the annual Chili Supper Fri., Nov. 24 at the Chamberlain Community Center (CCC) from 4 p.m- 6:30 p.m. The supper is free and open to the public as it has been for over the past 25 years or more.

Festivities begin at 3:00 p.m at the CCC with the Photos with Santa event. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and deliver their Christmas wish list plus Angi Hanzlik of Hanzlik Photography will be taking photos from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Parade of Lights, A Cowboy Christmas, will start at 7:00 p.m. Those wishing to be in the parade should be at the Avenue of Flags by 6:30 p.m. to get in line. Organizers are asking participates to NOT toss candy from their floats.

