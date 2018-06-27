Patriotic Parade honors Country and Tradition Riding for

Like many summertime parades, Chamberlain’s on Saturday will include many restored vehicles, but one holds a special place to the Peterson family. “To somebody else, it probably doesn’t hold much value, but there’s a lot of family history,” said Lowell Peterson, who just finished up the six-month restoration of the early-1940s 60 Oliver tractor his dad bought around 1947. “It’s just a special piece. All of us siblings learned to drive on that tractor.” Harold Peterson purchased the three-yearold tractor at a capped auction over 70 years ago with a pull-type combine. He paid $1,200. “It was a way for people to not over-extend themselves,” Peterson said of the auction, at which bids were capped and the highest-interested buyers were entered into a raffle for the final purchase to “save some financial hardships for some folks.” The purchase has served the family well, with five generations working with it over the years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/