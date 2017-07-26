Picket Fence delivers smiles

Picket Fence owner Patience Pickner delivered keepsake Be Happy ®Mugs with bouquets of fresh flowers in them to nursing home and assisted living residents in Chamberlain last week for the annual Make Someone Smile ® Week. “Eighty mugs were delivered around town,

” Pickner said. She is one of thousands of Teleflora local members across the country who participated in the week. It’s a great event, she said. Pickner takes part in it ever year as a member of the MinnDakota Teleflora Unit, a regional group consisting of florists from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/