Planting dreams and growing memories

Donn and Nancy DeBoer have been partners in life for the past 42 years, the last 15 of those years they have worked together to create a beautiful yard full of unique garden art, an outdoor entertainment area, vegetable garden and several well maintained flower gardens.

Together the couple have turned their secluded back yard into a hidden gem of outdoor beauty, a place where they enjoy hosting family and friends for parties and reunions. The DeBoers maintain a carpet of green grass, watered with an underground sprinkler system, fertilized and aerated on a well planned schedule. A large vegetable garden produces a bountiful harvest of fresh veggies over the summer, and a variety of perennials and annual flowers everywhere brighten nearly every corner of the yard. Traditional flower pots, handmade wooden containers, old pots, water sprinkler cans, and even a white enamel chamber pot display colorful annuals in full bloom.

