Polar Vortex to bring brutally cold temps to state

With a surge of arctic air expected to bring the coldest temperatures in years to most of eastern and central South Dakota by Wednesday many activities and events, including classes at area schools have been cancelled.

A polar vortex is set to blast the region with brutally cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills of -40 to -60 degrees are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/