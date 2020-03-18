Priebe land development project in jeopardy

A request from Brian Dahl to rezone three properties from commercial to residential, and permit a variance on side setbacks from the required six feet to five feet were considered during a public hearing at the Chamberlain city commission meeting Monday night. The properties are located at 311-315 East Glen and are situated along the Sale Barn road behind Swenson Marine.

Dahl owns the middle lot and is planning on building a home there, but in order to obtain a better rate of financing on the secondary market, there is a requirement for the property to be zoned residential. The request for rezoning the other two properties was only if those property