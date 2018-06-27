RCFN event salutes Military, Public Service

River City Friday Night - Bridging Families & Communities, will celebrate members of the military and those employed in public service, such as firefighters, police officers, emergency responders and others Friday, June 29 at the third River City Friday Night event. Billy Lurken, a Mitchell area musician, will be entertaining from the Sanford stage. Attendees are encouraged to dress in patriotic colors of red, white and blue in honor of this week’s theme. The local Modern Woodmen Chapter will be giving away small flags. A portion of Main Street from Lawler Avenue to Clemmer Avenue will be closed to allow for the entertainment stage, games, the beer garden, food and vendor booths to be set up. Several fundraising events to benefit school teams and individuals are planned for Friday night. There will be firemen water fights between local fire departments, Touch-a-Truck (emergency vehicles), other games and activities by several groups including the CHS girls basketball team and members of the Clay Target League.

