Reuer named president of School Board

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Lucy Hal verson

Keith Reuer was elected as the new president of the Chamberlain School District at Monday night’s meeting as the board reorganized for a new school year.

Outgoing board member Casey Hutmacher opened the last meeting of the 2017-18 school year, and with no business to conduct, adjourned and left the meeting.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/

Facebook

Instagram block

Please don't forget to configure this block.

Chamberlain Sun

116 S. Main Street 
Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325 

(605) 234-1444 (o)
(605) 234-1445 (f)

 