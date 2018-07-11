Reuer named president of School Board

Keith Reuer was elected as the new president of the Chamberlain School District at Monday night’s meeting as the board reorganized for a new school year.

Outgoing board member Casey Hutmacher opened the last meeting of the 2017-18 school year, and with no business to conduct, adjourned and left the meeting.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/