Reuers named 2019 Farmer/Rancher of the Year

The 2019 Farmer/Rancher of the Year award was given to Keith and Leslie Reuer of Lyman county. The couple have served on numerous boards, committees, and elected roles. They raise Angus and Charolais cross calves, swine, sheep, corn, wheat and have improved their operation with the use of conservation practices, protecting it for future generations. The Reuer’s have five children and one granchild. Presenting the award are Co-Master of Ceremonies Shane Reis and Amber Bunker along with Leslie and Keith. Despite winter weather conditions that caused cancellation of school and other activities Friday, the annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation held at AmericInn was well attended

